Goldman Makes Huge Splash in Private Credit

Goldman Sachs has raised $21 billion for private credit investments, its largest fund yet in this asset class.

Fresh capital, borrowed funds, co-investments, and SMAs are all a part of the how the firm has secured its newest private lending channel. This initiative is crucial for Goldman to demonstrate its ability to attract substantial external funds, focusing on steady fees instead of occasional large revenues.

High-net-worth individuals and institutional investors alike are increasing their allocations to alternatives, viewing private credit as a valuable investment. With plans to double its private credit assets to $300 billion in five years, Goldman is leveraging its extensive experience while other banks form partnerships to enter this market.

Finsum: Alternatives are a good way to hedge against the mainstream macro volatility problems looming on traditional portfolios

