News & Insights

Personal Finance

Goldman Makes Huge Splash in Private Credit

May 31, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Goldman Makes Huge Splash in Private Credit

Goldman Sachs has raised $21 billion for private credit investments, its largest fund yet in this asset class. 

 

Fresh capital, borrowed funds, co-investments, and SMAs are all a part of the how the firm has secured its newest private lending channel. This initiative is crucial for Goldman to demonstrate its ability to attract substantial external funds, focusing on steady fees instead of occasional large revenues. 

 

High-net-worth individuals and institutional investors alike are increasing their allocations to alternatives, viewing private credit as a valuable investment. With plans to double its private credit assets to $300 billion in five years, Goldman is leveraging its extensive experience while other banks form partnerships to enter this market.

Finsum: Alternatives are a good way to hedge against the mainstream macro volatility problems looming on traditional portfolios

  • private credit
  • alts
  • Goldman Sachs

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.