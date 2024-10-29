News & Insights

Stocks
ABBNY

Goldman downgrades ABB to Neutral following recent outperformance

October 29, 2024 — 06:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Daniela Costa downgraded ABB (ABBNY) to Neutral from Buy with a CHF 52 price target The firm says the stock’s valuation no longer screens as attractive following the recent outperformance, noting that its previous Buy rating was predicated on the view that ABB would outperform the sector on organic growth due to medium voltage and process automation exposure and that its high ROIC and margin opportunity were underappreciated by the market. After strong margin improvement over the past four years, the stock has re-rated from a 1% discount to the sector to a 34% premium, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.