Goldman CEO says has not spoken directly with President-elect Trump

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon notes capital markets activity is picking up due to policy and sees more robust capital markets in 2025. Solomon says there are “gives and gets” in the new administration’s expected policies, but overall the market is responding to the idea that the new administration will be more pro-growth. Solomon is being interviewed on CNBC.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.