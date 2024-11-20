Goldman CEO says has not spoken directly with President-elect Trump

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon notes capital markets activity is picking up due to policy and sees more robust capital markets in 2025. Solomon says there are “gives and gets” in the new administration’s expected policies, but overall the market is responding to the idea that the new administration will be more pro-growth. Solomon is being interviewed on CNBC.
