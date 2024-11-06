GoldHaven Acquires Copper Peak for BC Assets

GoldHaven Resources (TSE:GOH) has released an update.

GoldHaven Resources has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Copper Peak Metals, marking a strategic move to gain valuable gold and copper assets in British Columbia. This acquisition positions GoldHaven to focus on gold exploration, particularly with the promising Magno property. The transaction involves the exchange of shares and warrants, with closing expected soon.

