News & Insights

Stocks

Goldgroup Mining Announces Private Placement Plan

November 01, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) has released an update.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise approximately $175,000 by issuing up to 3,181,818 units, each comprising one common share and one warrant. The warrants are exercisable to purchase additional shares at $0.10 within 24 months, with potential for accelerated expiry under certain conditions. The offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, with a hold period on securities issued.

For further insights into TSE:GGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGAZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.