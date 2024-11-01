Goldgroup Mining Announces Private Placement Plan

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) has released an update.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise approximately $175,000 by issuing up to 3,181,818 units, each comprising one common share and one warrant. The warrants are exercisable to purchase additional shares at $0.10 within 24 months, with potential for accelerated expiry under certain conditions. The offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, with a hold period on securities issued.

