Golden Wheel Tiandi Advances Debt Restructuring Plan

November 21, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:1232) has released an update.

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. has made significant progress in its debt restructuring efforts by entering into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with initial creditors. This move aims to stabilize the company’s financial position and relieve offshore debt pressures amidst recent market volatility. The restructuring involves issuing new notes and shares to creditors, with strong backing from those holding 59.1% of the existing debt.

