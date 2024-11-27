Golden Ridge Announces Strategic Acquisition in Brazil

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (TSE:GLDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. plans to acquire an 80% stake in Brazilian mining company MM Group Ltda., marking a significant move in the company’s strategy. This transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be a reverse takeover, potentially transforming Golden Ridge’s business operations.

For further insights into TSE:GLDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.