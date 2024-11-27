News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Ridge Announces Strategic Acquisition in Brazil

November 27, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (TSE:GLDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. plans to acquire an 80% stake in Brazilian mining company MM Group Ltda., marking a significant move in the company’s strategy. This transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be a reverse takeover, potentially transforming Golden Ridge’s business operations.

For further insights into TSE:GLDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.