Golden Ridge Announces Strategic Acquisition in Brazil

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (TSE:GLDN) has released an update.
Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. plans to acquire an 80% stake in Brazilian mining company MM Group Ltda., marking a significant move in the company’s strategy. This transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be a reverse takeover, potentially transforming Golden Ridge’s business operations.
