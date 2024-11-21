Golden Ocean downgraded to Hold from Buy at Pareto

Pareto downgraded Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Hold from Buy with a $12.50 price target The firm says that while the company’s “stellar” capsize fleet is performing well, smaller vessels have underperformed. It cut estimates into the Q3 print on November and notes Golden Ocean shares no longer offer a significant discount to net asset value.

