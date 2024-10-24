News & Insights

AUMN

Golden Minerals Completes El Quevar Sale

October 24, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has released an update.

Golden Minerals Company has completed the sale of its El Quevar Silver Project to Butte Energy Inc., increasing its cash reserves to approximately $3.6 million. The company is exploring various strategies to address its financial challenges, including asset sales and external financing, to stabilize its operations and maximize shareholder value.

