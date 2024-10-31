Golden Arrow Resources Unveils Promising Chilean Discovery

Golden Arrow Resources (TSE:GRG) has released an update.

Golden Arrow Resources has announced a major discovery at its San Pietro project in Chile, striking significant copper, gold, cobalt, and iron mineralization over a 310-meter interval. This promising find could greatly expand the resource footprint, with further drilling set to explore the potential between existing targets.

