Golden Arrow Resources Unveils Promising Chilean Discovery

October 31, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

Golden Arrow Resources (TSE:GRG) has released an update.

Golden Arrow Resources has announced a major discovery at its San Pietro project in Chile, striking significant copper, gold, cobalt, and iron mineralization over a 310-meter interval. This promising find could greatly expand the resource footprint, with further drilling set to explore the potential between existing targets.

