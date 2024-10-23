News & Insights

Gold Mountain Limited Unveils Promising Copper and Lithium Finds

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has discovered significant copper and lithium anomalies at its São Julião Project in Brazil, pointing to potential IOCG and LCT mineralization. The assays revealed copper anomalies spread over 14 km² and promising lithium pegmatite targets, paving the way for further exploration. These findings could enhance Gold Mountain’s position in the mineral exploration sector, attracting investor interest.

