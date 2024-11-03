Gold Mountain Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has appointed Marcelo Idoyaga, an experienced exploration geologist, as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing the company’s leadership with his 38 years of expertise in geology and environmental management. Marcelo’s extensive experience across various industries, including mining and energy, is expected to add significant value to Gold Mountain’s projects, particularly in South America. The company continues to actively explore its diverse portfolio of projects in Brazil and Papua New Guinea, with promising prospects for rare earth elements, lithium, copper, and gold.

