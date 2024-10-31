Gold Mountain Limited Advances Exploration in Brazil and PNG

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) reports significant progress in its Brazilian projects with notable drilling activities and discoveries in rare earth elements, lithium, and copper regions. The company has identified promising geochemical anomalies in its REE tenements, achieved exceptional lithium results at Bananal Valley, and uncovered large-scale copper anomalies in the Iguatu and Sao Juliao regions. Additionally, a new porphyry/epithermal system has been identified in the Wabag Project, PNG, highlighting the company’s expanding exploration footprint.

