News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Mountain Limited Advances Exploration in Brazil and PNG

October 31, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) reports significant progress in its Brazilian projects with notable drilling activities and discoveries in rare earth elements, lithium, and copper regions. The company has identified promising geochemical anomalies in its REE tenements, achieved exceptional lithium results at Bananal Valley, and uncovered large-scale copper anomalies in the Iguatu and Sao Juliao regions. Additionally, a new porphyry/epithermal system has been identified in the Wabag Project, PNG, highlighting the company’s expanding exploration footprint.

For further insights into AU:GMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.