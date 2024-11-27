News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Flora Corporation Gains Approval for Strategic Moves

November 27, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GOLD FLORA CORPORATION ( (GRAM) ) has shared an announcement.

Gold Flora Corporation announced that its stockholders approved key proposals during a special meeting, including a reverse stock split and the potential issuance of shares above 25% of the current total through promissory note conversions. The meeting reflected strong investor support, with the reverse split and share issuance proposals receiving overwhelming approval, ensuring strategic flexibility for future growth. This is significant for investors tracking the company’s strategic moves in the cannabis sector.

For detailed information about GRAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.