Gold Flora Corporation Gains Approval for Strategic Moves

GOLD FLORA CORPORATION ( (GRAM) ) has shared an announcement.

Gold Flora Corporation announced that its stockholders approved key proposals during a special meeting, including a reverse stock split and the potential issuance of shares above 25% of the current total through promissory note conversions. The meeting reflected strong investor support, with the reverse split and share issuance proposals receiving overwhelming approval, ensuring strategic flexibility for future growth. This is significant for investors tracking the company’s strategic moves in the cannabis sector.

