Gold Fields price target raised to $18 from $17 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Gold Fields (GFI) to $18 from $17 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm has adjusted its gold forecasts for 2025, 2026, and 2027, reflecting SC Economics/Strategy forecasts for interest rates, inflation, and USD expectations, the analyst tells investors. While the firm’s long-term gold price forecast has not changed, Scotiabank made changed to its net assets values and target prices for stocks covered in its Gold & Precious Minerals sector.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GFI:
- Gold Fields Boosts Production and Expands Canadian Operations
- Gold Fields Acquires Osisko, Expands in Canada
- Gold Fields upgraded to Buy from Hold at Investec
- Gold Fields price target raised to $18.20 from $15.10 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.