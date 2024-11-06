News & Insights

GOL Linhas Aéreas to Restructure Debt with Abra Group

November 06, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has announced a Plan Support Agreement with Abra Group and its creditors to reorganize under Chapter 11, aiming to significantly reduce its debt by converting up to $2.55 billion into equity and other obligations. The agreement includes raising up to $1.85 billion in new capital to strengthen its liquidity and support its growth strategy. This move positions GOL to emerge with a stronger financial foundation and capitalize on synergies with partners like Avianca.

