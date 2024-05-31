News & Insights

GOL Airlines Appoints New CFO

May 31, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has announced the appointment of Eduardo Guardiano Leme Gotilla as the new Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, and Investor Relations Officer, starting June 3, 2024. Gotilla brings a wealth of financial experience from previous roles, including CFO positions at Light S.A. and RHI Magnesita, and board memberships at various organizations. The company expressed gratitude to the outgoing CFO, Mario Tsuwei Liao, for his 19 years of service and particularly his contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic and the company’s Chapter 11 restructuring process.

