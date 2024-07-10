News & Insights

Personal Finance

Going Local is the Latest Trend in Wine

July 10, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Going Local is the Latest Trend in Wine

This summer brings a chance to refresh your wine experience by exploring local wines, visiting new wineries, and shaking up your routine to discover fresh and exciting vintages. Engage with local wine merchants and delve into the wines of different regions or varieties. 

 

Supporting local wine regions and occasionally splurging on a special bottle can elevate your wine journey. When traveling, seek out regional wines and visit local wineries to expand your palate. Encourage restaurants to feature local wines by asking about them, helping to boost their visibility. 

 

Embrace the adventure of trying something new, guided by recommendations from wine experts. This year, keep an eye out for trends like wines from minority and female winemakers, sustainable packaging, and alternative wine options.

Finsum: I think the combination of pairing a winery you know and one that is new for a tasting day allows a more intricate tasting experience.

  • wine
  • lifestyle

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.