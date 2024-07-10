Going Local is the Latest Trend in Wine

This summer brings a chance to refresh your wine experience by exploring local wines, visiting new wineries, and shaking up your routine to discover fresh and exciting vintages. Engage with local wine merchants and delve into the wines of different regions or varieties.

Supporting local wine regions and occasionally splurging on a special bottle can elevate your wine journey. When traveling, seek out regional wines and visit local wineries to expand your palate. Encourage restaurants to feature local wines by asking about them, helping to boost their visibility.

Embrace the adventure of trying something new, guided by recommendations from wine experts. This year, keep an eye out for trends like wines from minority and female winemakers, sustainable packaging, and alternative wine options.

Finsum: I think the combination of pairing a winery you know and one that is new for a tasting day allows a more intricate tasting experience.

