Gogoro Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Gogoro Inc. has received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that its shares have fallen below the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. The company has a 180-day period to regain compliance, which could include measures like a reverse stock split if necessary. Despite this challenge, Gogoro’s operations remain unaffected as it continues to focus on its battery swapping and sustainable urban mobility solutions.

