News & Insights

Stocks

Gogoro Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gogoro (GGR) has released an update.

Gogoro Inc. has received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that its shares have fallen below the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. The company has a 180-day period to regain compliance, which could include measures like a reverse stock split if necessary. Despite this challenge, Gogoro’s operations remain unaffected as it continues to focus on its battery swapping and sustainable urban mobility solutions.

For further insights into GGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.