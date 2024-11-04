Gogo Galileo HDX antenna passes FAA-mandated DO-160 qualification testing

Gogo (GOGO) Business Aviation announced that its Gogo Galileo HDX electronically steerable antenna, or ESA, designed to provide access to Low Earth Orbit, or LEO, satellite networks for all sizes of business aircraft, has passed FAA-mandated DO-160 qualification testing. The Gogo Galileo HDX antenna, pictured here, recently passed FAA-mandated DO-160 certification testing. Gogo developed the HDX, capable of peak speeds approaching 60 Mbps, in partnership with Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company (SATS). In the Q2 of 2025, Gogo plans to deliver Gogo Galileo FDX for larger aircraft, capable of peak speeds approaching 200 Mbps. Gogo’s dealers are receiving unprecedented demand for Gogo Galileo HDX and have contracted to complete 27 STCs covering a total addressable market of more than 18,000 aircraft globally.

