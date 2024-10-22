Godolphin Resources Director Boosts Shareholding Significantly

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in shares held by Director Jeremy Read, who acquired 2.4 million additional ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. As a result, Read’s total shareholding now stands at over 4 million shares, indicating a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects. This move could potentially influence investor sentiment, making it a development to watch for those interested in Godolphin’s stock performance.

