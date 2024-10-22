Godolphin Resources Director Boosts Shareholding

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has announced that Director Jeneta Owens has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 1.2 million ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition raises her total holding to over 1.8 million shares, reflecting a confident move in the company’s prospects. Such insider activity is often closely watched by investors as it may signal the potential for future growth.

