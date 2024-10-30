News & Insights

Godolphin Resources Aims for Key Role in Mineral Supply

October 30, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited is focused on becoming a key player in Australia’s critical mineral supply chain, particularly in the gold, copper, base metals, and rare earth elements sectors. The company is currently reviewing its mineral resource estimates in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, with plans to undertake further validation work. Investors should note that Godolphin has yet to independently verify these estimates.

