GlucoTrack Begins Clinical Study of Implantable Glucose Monitor

December 03, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

The latest announcement is out from GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ).

Glucotrack, Inc. has begun enrolling patients for its short-term clinical study of a novel continuous blood glucose monitor designed for real-time, accurate blood readings without external components. This implantable device promises a less intrusive solution for diabetes management, with study results anticipated within 6-8 weeks. The study is led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Alexandre Abizaid and conducted at Brazil’s top cardiology hospital.

