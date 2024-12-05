News & Insights

Glorious Sun Sells ICBC Shares for HK$159 Million

December 05, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HK:0393) has released an update.

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited has announced the sale of 34 million ICBC shares for HK$159.34 million, marking a significant transaction for the company. This move is expected to yield a fair value gain of approximately HK$21.52 million, which will contribute to the firm’s working capital. The sale reflects strategic financial decisions aimed at optimizing the company’s asset portfolio.

