Glorious Property Faces Winding-Up Petition and Trading Halt

Glorious Property Holdings Limited (HK:0845) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Glorious Property Holdings Limited faces a winding-up petition due to an outstanding debt of over HK$365,000, leading to a temporary halt in trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company aims to resolve the issue and resume normal trading shortly after the hearing scheduled for February 2025. Investors are advised to be cautious as the transfer of shares may be void without a court validation order.

For further insights into HK:0845 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.