Glorious Property Faces Winding-Up Petition and Trading Halt

November 24, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Glorious Property Holdings Limited (HK:0845) has released an update.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited faces a winding-up petition due to an outstanding debt of over HK$365,000, leading to a temporary halt in trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company aims to resolve the issue and resume normal trading shortly after the hearing scheduled for February 2025. Investors are advised to be cautious as the transfer of shares may be void without a court validation order.

