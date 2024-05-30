Glorious Creation Expands with Uranium Asset Acquisition

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:GCIT.X) has released an update.

Glorious Creation Ltd. has successfully acquired uranium properties covering 10,878 hectares in Saskatchewan’s Eastern Athabasca Basin from Stallion Uranium Corp., promising enhanced value and potential high-grade discoveries in a region known for its significant uranium deposits. The acquisition, which received conditional approval from the exchange, is backed by a technical and geological team poised to lead a committed exploration program. The company’s CEO expressed excitement over this strategic move to enter the uranium industry at an opportune time, with strong support from their partners and a focus on shareholder value.

