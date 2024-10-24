Globus Maritime Expands Fleet with New Vessel Acquisitions

Globus Maritime (GLBS) has released an update.

Globus Maritime Limited has announced the acquisition of two Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, enhancing its fleet to ten vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 734,249 dwt. The purchase, approved by independent directors, involves a 2016-built vessel for $27.5 million and a 2014-built vessel for $26.5 million. These additions are expected to be funded with existing cash and delivered by the fourth quarter of 2024.

