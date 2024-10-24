News & Insights

Globus Maritime Expands Fleet with New Vessel Acquisitions

October 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Globus Maritime (GLBS) has released an update.

Globus Maritime Limited has announced the acquisition of two Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, enhancing its fleet to ten vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 734,249 dwt. The purchase, approved by independent directors, involves a 2016-built vessel for $27.5 million and a 2014-built vessel for $26.5 million. These additions are expected to be funded with existing cash and delivered by the fourth quarter of 2024.

