Globe International Reports Key AGM Outcomes

Globe International Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting and Spill Meeting concluded with key resolutions, including the rejection of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Peter Hill as a director. The Spill Resolution was also passed, reflecting significant shareholder engagement. These outcomes highlight shifting investor sentiments within the company.

