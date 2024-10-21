News & Insights

Globe International Reports Key AGM Outcomes

Globe International Limited (AU:GLB) has released an update.

Globe International Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting and Spill Meeting concluded with key resolutions, including the rejection of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Peter Hill as a director. The Spill Resolution was also passed, reflecting significant shareholder engagement. These outcomes highlight shifting investor sentiments within the company.

