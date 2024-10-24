Globaltrans to Delist GDRs from London Stock Exchange

Globaltrans Investment GDR RegS (GLTVF) has released an update.

Globaltrans Investment PLC has announced the planned delisting of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange, effective November 22, 2024. This decision follows a prolonged suspension since March 2022 and aims to navigate the challenging regulatory environment. The GDRs will continue to be available on the Astana International Exchange from October 22, 2024.

