GlobalFoundries, NXP Semiconductors to deliver next-gen 22FDX solutions

October 23, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

GlobalFoundries (GFS) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) announced collaboration to drive next-generation solutions across a range of end markets including automotive, IoT and smart mobile devices. This collaboration leverages GF’s 22FDX process technology platform and global manufacturing footprint to optimize the power, performance and time-to-market of NXP’s solutions. GF’s 22FDX chips will be manufactured in Dresden and Malta, New York, providing NXP geographically diverse supply for their customers.

