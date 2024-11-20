News & Insights

Stocks

GlobalFoundries initiated with a Neutral at UBS

November 20, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS initiated coverage of GlobalFoundries (GFS) with a Neutral rating and $47 price target The company has a favorable position but its markets are likely oversupplied, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees GlobalFoundries as favorably positioned relative to peers amid geopolitical uncertainty, but still sees mature node markets skewing to oversupply through 2026. As such, it believes the risks offset the stock’s upside potential.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GFS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.