Globale Online (GLBE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) will announce quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $165.73 million, increasing 24.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globale Online metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' will reach $87.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' will reach $77.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.6%.

Analysts expect 'Gross Merchandise Value' to come in at 1,048.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 825.03 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Globale Online here>>>



Over the past month, Globale Online shares have recorded returns of -6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GLBE will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.