News & Insights

Stocks

Global Payments downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

October 22, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat downgraded Global Payments (GPN) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $112, down from $135. The firm acknowledged the stock’s “undemanding valuation,” but struggles to see upside catalysts over the next few months. The firm worries about churn dynamics as Global Payments unifies its retail and restaurant point of sale brands under Genius. Bernstein sees the next potentially positive catalysts likely in mid 2025 as share buybacks kick in.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.