Global Mofy Metaverse’s Gausspeed invited to NVIDIA Forum at CNCC2024

October 28, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Global Mofy AI announced that its generative AI product Gausspeed was invited to present and share technical insights at the dedicated NVIDIA forum during the 2024 China National Computer Congress, held in Hengdian, Zhejiang from October 24-26. This year’s CNCC2024 was themed “Empowering New Productivity, Shaping the Future of Computing.” During NVIDIA’s special session on Generative AI Tool Development at CNCC2024, Gausspeed’s presentation captivated attendees with its advanced generative AI capabilities for video synthesis and 3D asset generation. The session highlighted Gausspeed’s sophisticated algorithms that seamlessly handle complex data processing, enabling the creation of high-quality, interactive 3D models and realistic video content from text-based inputs. Serving industries from film and OTT to smart city, medical, virtual tourism, and beyond, Gausspeed offers a comprehensive toolkit that meets diverse digital content creation needs. In a live demonstration, Gausspeed’s team guided the audience through its seamless pipeline, from initial data input to real-time rendering, showcasing how its AI dynamically modifies visual elements-lighting, texture, and scene depth-based on user interactions. Additionally, the demonstration highlighted Gausspeed’s interoperability with various digital platforms, enabling smooth integration into workflows across gaming, film production, and educational experiences. By automating key aspects of video and 3D digital asset creation, Gausspeed reduces production costs and time, empowering creative teams to focus on storytelling and innovation within digital landscape.

