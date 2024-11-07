Global Lithium Seeks AGM Delay Amid Control Concerns

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has requested a delay in its 2024 Annual General Meeting to allow time for the Australian Treasury to review concerns related to foreign control. The company is apprehensive about potential changes in board control and implications for its Manna Lithium Project, a significant asset in Australia’s critical mineral sector. Shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the court proceedings regarding this deferment.

