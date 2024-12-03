Global-e sees 43% year-over-year uplift in Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales

Global-e announced record high sales, over Black Friday-Cyber Monday, or BFCM, weekend, with a 43% increase compared to the previous year. Many markets around the world experienced a year-on-year increase in sales over the 2024 BFCM weekend, including Germany, France, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Australia, reflecting the growing global nature of BFCM. Global e-commerce shopping surged through November, with sales momentum building as early as the second week of the month, mirroring the early uptick in sales observed during the equivalent period last year. Promotions ran throughout the month, culminating in a high volume of transactions over the BFCM weekend. E-commerce sales through the Global-e platforms during the promotional season, starting two weeks prior to and including BFCM weekend, grew by 45% compared to the equivalent period last year. This highlights the growing importance of promotions leading up to BFCM weekend. Black Friday outperformed Cyber Monday as the top sales day for Global-e merchants over the BFCM weekend.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.