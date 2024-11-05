News & Insights

Global Compliance Faces Filing Delay Amid Audit Issues

November 05, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Global Cannabis Applications Corp (TSE:APP) has released an update.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. has announced a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements due to unforeseen audit-related delays. The company is working diligently to resolve the issues and aims to file the necessary documents by November 30, 2024, while a management cease trade order is in place for its executives.

