Global Compliance Faces Filing Delay Amid Audit Issues

Global Compliance Applications Corp. has announced a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements due to unforeseen audit-related delays. The company is working diligently to resolve the issues and aims to file the necessary documents by November 30, 2024, while a management cease trade order is in place for its executives.

