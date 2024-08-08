A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Staar Surgical Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.25, along with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Experiencing a 4.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $46.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Staar Surgical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $41.00 $43.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $37.00 $50.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $46.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Staar Surgical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Staar Surgical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Staar Surgical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Financial Milestones: Staar Surgical's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

