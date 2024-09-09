A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Eli Lilly Through 28 Analysts

28 analysts have shared their evaluations of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 19 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 10 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly, revealing an average target of $964.46, a high estimate of $1125.00, and a low estimate of $884.00. Observing a 5.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $915.68.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Eli Lilly among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $1106.00 $1106.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $1030.00 $884.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Raises Buy $1050.00 $1000.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $1025.00 $725.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1000.00 $875.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1101.00 $1001.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $1125.00 $1000.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $884.00 $855.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1000.00 $900.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1025.00 $913.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $1023.00 $1023.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $1001.00 $1001.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1000.00 $892.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $1015.00 $994.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Maintains Buy $1000.00 $1000.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Eli Lilly's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Eli Lilly's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Financial Milestones: Eli Lilly's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, Eli Lilly adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

