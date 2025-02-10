A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On 4D Molecular Therapeutics Through 9 Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $30.33, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Highlighting a 20.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $38.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $6.00 $8.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $79.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $8.00 - Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $39.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

Financial Milestones: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -99.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1461433.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -7.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

