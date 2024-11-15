Gladstone Land announces retirement of COO Terry Lee Brubaker

Gladstone Land (LAND) announced that Terry Lee Brubaker will be retiring as COO of the company effective December 2. Brubaker is also retiring as director and executive officer of Gladstone Management Corporation, the company’s investment adviser, and as a member of the board of managers and an executive officer of Gladstone Administration, LLC, the company’s administrator, also effective December 2. Following Brubaker’s departure, Michael LiCalsi, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary, who also serves as Gladstone Administration’s President, General Counsel and Secretary, will assume certain additional operational responsibilities while Gladstone Management will conduct a national search for a Chief Investment Officer to fill Brubaker’s investment committee responsibilities.

