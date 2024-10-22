News & Insights

Giyani Gold’s Demo Plant Begins Commissioning

October 22, 2024

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Giyani Metals Corp. has announced that its Johannesburg Demonstration Plant is now in the commissioning phase, marking a significant step towards producing battery-grade manganese. This development not only helps in verifying the plant’s ability to produce consistent quality manganese but also offers insights for the future construction of a Commercial Plant in Botswana.

