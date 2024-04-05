Giving Thanks

"A grateful mind is a great mind which eventually attracts to itself great things."

- Plato

I am where I am today because I’ve been wildly fortunate. My life has been blessed by happenstance and selfless acts on the part of so many people in my orbit. Thanksgiving serves as a reminder to express that profound gratitude. What a wonderful holiday.

Statistically Speaking

We operate in a field dominated by probability. The short days and long nights of late November give me an opportunity to marvel at the improbability of it all.

I’m transported back to 1994. I’m in my orange 1973 VW Beetle convertible, driving from Medinah Country Club, where I was a caddy. Dave Matthews Band’s recent EP blasting from my tape deck. Dancing Nancies begins, and everything seems possible…

He stands, touch his hair, his shoes untied

Tongue gaping stare

Could I have been a magnet for money?

Could I have been anyone other than me?

At that point, I had no interest in being anyone other than me. I was doing well in high school. A couple of months later, I would be awarded a full college scholarship, and everything seemed possible.

My next mental pit stop was in 2007. I was approaching 23 30 years of age, and it felt like the walls were closing in around me. The money I had made had been squandered.

Twenty-three and so tired of life

Such a shame to throw it all away

The images grow darker still

Could I have been anyone other than me?

At that point, I wanted to be anyone other than me. I was spinning my tires professionally and had been backsliding personally for years. It felt like I was part of a high-stakes version of Press Your Luck and Plinko. The odds were long and getting longer.