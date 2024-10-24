Giordano International Sees Q3 Sales Boost

Giordano International (HK:0709) has released an update.

Giordano International reported a 4.4% increase in third-quarter sales, driven by strong performance in Southeast Asia and online sales in Mainland China. Despite an overall slight year-to-date revenue decline of 1%, the company remains focused on achieving its annual targets through strategic initiatives and effective inventory management. With these efforts, Giordano aims to maintain a stable revenue performance for the year and continue its growth trajectory.

