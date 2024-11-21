Gimv NV Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

GIMV NV (GB:0EKR) has released an update.
Gimv NV has reported a 9.4% increase in Net Asset Value per share to EUR 55.6, driven by strong performance across its portfolio, with a net profit of EUR 145 million. The company’s robust growth in the first half of the financial year 2024-25 is highlighted by a 12.2% rise in sales and a 19.1% boost in operating profitability, showcasing their strategic value creation potential. In light of these results, Gimv is preparing for a potential capital increase to accelerate further growth.
