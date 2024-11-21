Gilead price target raised to $96 from $70 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $96 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm increased HIV PrEP and Livdelzi estimates, and sees potential for meaningful growth in Gilead’s HIV base business from PrEP market expansion with the launch of lenacapravir. However, with the shares up 30% over the last six months, and with the growth of the PrEP market still undefined, the think shares are appropriately valued currently, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GILD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.