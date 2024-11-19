GIII Gains on Digital Innovation, International Growth & Solid Brands

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s GIII strategic emphasis on digital innovation, omnichannel expansion, international growth and strategic brand partnerships underscores its commitment to building a globally competitive business. By leveraging strong marketing efforts, operational efficiencies and a robust brand portfolio, the company is well-positioned to capture market share, enhance profitability and achieve sustained growth.



With a clear vision and focused strategies, G-III is poised to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, ensuring long-term success and shareholder value. Shares of this distinguished global fashion entity have gained 9.2% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s 6.1% growth.



Also, the company has demonstrated strong upward momentum, trading above its 200 and 100-day simple moving averages (“SMA”). GIII ended yesterday’s trading session at $29.72, above its 200 and 100-day SMA of $28.71 and $28.55, respectively, highlighting a continued uptrend. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and investor’s confidence in GIII's financial health and growth prospects.



G-III’s Strong Omnichannel Strategies, Diversified Portfolio

G-III has achieved significant progress in its digital and omnichannel strategies by enhancing e-commerce platforms for key brands such as DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. These platforms now integrate advanced technologies, including upgraded loyalty programs and sophisticated CRM systems, aimed at boosting online sales and improving customer engagement.



Beyond digital initiatives, G-III has expanded its global presence through strategic partnerships. Notably, the company increased its stake to nearly 20% in AWWG, a leading European fashion group, which is expected to contribute more than $200 million in sales from the Iberian market within three to five years.



This partnership has strengthened G-III’s distribution and market penetration in Spain, Portugal and India. Moreover, the company’s expansion into Latin America, coupled with new store openings in London and Hamburg, has further reinforced its international footprint.



G-III has also focused on diversifying its licensing portfolio, with a major collaboration with Converse, set to launch in fall 2025, positioning the company for growth in the active lifestyle market. Additional licensing agreements with Champion and Nautica expand the company’s reach in the casualwear and lifestyle segments, complementing its existing portfolio.



With estimated net sales of $3.2 billion for fiscal 2025, indicating 3% year-over-year growth, G-III is well-positioned for continued success. Strong brand performance, strategic marketing investments and disciplined cost management provide a solid foundation for sustained growth and profitability.

Attractive Valuation of G-III Stock

From a valuation perspective, G-III’s shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to the historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, which is below the five-year median of 7.61 and an industry average of 13.48, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. The stock currently has a Value Score of A, further validating its appeal.



GIII’s Near-Term Headwinds

G-III Apparel's wholesale segment, which represents the majority of its revenues, saw a decline in sales to $620 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, down from $639 million last year. This drop is mainly due to reduced sales from the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, which are exiting G-III's portfolio.



The company is facing a challenging operating environment, with underlying inflationary pressures impacting consumers' discretionary spending. This is expected to affect the company's performance in the short term. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, G-III expects adjusted net income between $98 million and $103 million, with adjusted earnings of $2.20-$2.30 per share, compared with $129.6 million in net income and $2.78in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.



For fiscal 2025, adjusted net income is forecasted to be between $180 million and $185 million, with adjusted earnings ranging from $3.95 to $4.04 per share, down from $189.8 million in net income and $4.04 in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $305 million and $310 million compared with $324.1 million last year.

How to Play GIII Stock?

G-III stands out as a potential investment due to its strategic focus on digital innovation, omnichannel growth and international expansion, supported by a diverse brand portfolio and strong partnerships. These initiatives align with shifting market dynamics and position the company to seize global opportunities. Despite short-term challenges from macroeconomic pressures, G-III’s operational efficiency, targeted marketing and disciplined cost management underline its long-term growth potential. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL and Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 64.2% and 13.2%, respectively, from fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Gildan is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally in the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North America’s apparel market. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The consensus estimate for Gildan’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 15.6% and 1.5%, respectively, from figures of 2023. GIL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.4%.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward name-brand and private-label footwear. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.2% and 13.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.8%.

