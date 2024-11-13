GigaCloud appoints Marshall Bernes to board of directors

GigaCloud (GCT) Technology announced the appointment of Marshall Bernes to its Board of Directors, succeeding retiring member Frank Hurst Lin. With this appointment, the Board’s membership remains at five. Currently the Head of GigaCloud’s newly launched BaaS Program, Bernes was the Founder and former CEO of Noble House Home Furnishings. Bernes is a reputable, widely recognized and trusted leader in the home furnishings sector with over 30 years of industry experience. He will contribute his expertise to the Board upon his appointment, effective November 11, 2024. On November 6, 2024, Lin notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Board, effective immediately. As a general partner at DCM, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that specializes in investing in early-stage technology companies, Lin cited his desire to return to focusing on guiding pre-IPO, emerging portfolio companies as the principal reason for his decision to retire from the Board. Lin did not advise the Company of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Board, or on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

