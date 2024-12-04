Gibson Energy Boosts Revenue and Growth Plans

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has released an update.
Gibson Energy has extended a key contract at its Gateway Terminal, boosting revenue by 40% and enhancing export capabilities with a new dredging project. The company plans to deploy up to $150 million in growth capital for 2025, focusing on Gateway and other projects, while also initiating a substantial cost reduction campaign.
